Three Games Tennessee Football Fans Need to Keep an Eye on This Week

In the modern era of college football, more games matter now than ever before, especially for a team that is considered by many to be on the bubble of the College Football Playoff. The Tennessee Volunteers find themselves in that category, as they are already pushing forward towards the top-12 ranking, coming in at No. 18.

While the college football playoffs are quite a distance away, every week there are several games fans need to pay attention to when trying to get a full view of the Vols' season. These are the three Week 2 games that Tennessee fans need to keep up with.

Texas vs. Ohio State

Sep 5, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to throw a pass during the third quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest matchup of the week in college football will also give the Vols a lot of insight into an upcoming opponent. Tennessee plays Texas in Week 4 of the season. That game is presumed to be the Vols’ biggest test of the season.

The way Texas, and specifically Arch Manning, plays in this game will be a huge indication of how real the Texas hype is. Personally, I have Texas pulling out the win. This game could be the first of many that establish the Longhorns as the best team in the nation.

Alabama vs. Kentucky

Sep 5, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) celebrates his touchdown with teammate wide receiver Rico Scott (7) during the second quarter against the East Carolina Pirates at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Alabama Crimson Tide face off against the Kentucky Wildcats in an early SEC matchup. Though Alabama is not as feared as they once were, they still deserve respect. The Vols will be interested in this game against two rivals, but especially in how Alabama looks.

Tennessee faces Alabama on the third Saturday in October, as always, and will be interested to see if Alabama is back to being in the College Football Playoff conversation. The Vols have managed to win the last two matchups at Neyland Stadium and will be eager to see the level of competition they will be up against.

The Vols also host Kentucky later in the season, and though this is not perceived as a big matchup, if the Wildcats were able to pull off the upset, then things could change. Kentucky beating Alabama would shake up the power structure of the conference and might be good news for the Vols.

Oklahoma vs. Michigan

Oklahoma defensive lineman Danny Okoye (16) celebrates near linebacker Sammy Omosigho (7) after a sack during the first half of an NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan is coming off the most controversial game of the week, but that has little to do with why they are on this list. Oklahoma is more of a draw for Tennessee fans. Many consider Oklahoma and Tennessee to be among the SEC teams fighting for one of the last Playoff spots.

A loss against Michigan could end up being a large stain on the Sooners' resume by the end of the year. The inverse is true, and Michigan might be able to turn their performance around and become a good team. This would mean that an Oklahoma win could really be a boost to their resume.

There is a long time before we figure out how much each of these results really matters to the Vols, but each one will have an impact. The result might not always be the most important thing, but rather how good each team looks when playing. Just in the 2nd week of the college football season, there is a lot to learn. With Tennessee projected to be near the bubble, Vols fans will be glued to their TVs all year long.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.