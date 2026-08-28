Tennessee Baseball Duo Ranked Among Nation's Top Incoming Freshmen

Prep Baseball released their "Top 150 Freshmen Who Made it to Campus" list on August 18th. This list featured 74 players from SEC programs, including ten incoming Tennessee freshmen, tying the University of Texas for the most of any program. Although both programs finished with the same number of players listed, Tennessee stood out, claiming the top two spots on the list with impressive two-way talent Cole Koeninger ranked No. 1, followed by athletic and versatile catching prospect Sean Dunlap at No. 2. Tennessee currently has the 3rd-ranked 2026 recruiting class, according to Perfect Game, sitting just behind Vanderbilt and LSU, even after losing five commits to the 2026 MLB Draft, including 12th overall pick Jared Grindlinger and 13th overall pick Trevor Condon.

Cole Koeninger

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander returns to the dugout after taking out pitcher Taylor Tracey (29) in an NCAA college baseball game against and Texas on May 10, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cole Koeninger is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound, two-way player from Keller, Texas, who was ranked as the 99th-best prospect eligible for the 2026 draft per MLB.com and ranked 17th amongst 2026 high school graduates per Perfect Game. Cole pitched and played shortstop in high school, impressing scouts with his plus arm from the field, recording an infield velocity of 95 MPH, plus speed, recording a 60-yard dash of 6.49, and an impressive plus curveball with an average spin rate of 2,652 rpm.

Most evaluators believe that Koeninger's future is on the mound, where he showcases a 55-grade fastball that averages 92 to 95 MPH, touching 97 MPH, and a 60-grade curveball that sits in the low 80s. Koeninger also has a 45-grade changeup in his arsenal that sits in the low 80s with an average spin rate of 1,751 rpm, but it's rarely thrown and could use improvement to have sustained success as a starter at the next level. Although there are questions regarding his ability to hit quality pitching and stay back on off-speed pitches, Koeninger has shown flashes in the field and at the plate, boasting an impressive 65-grade arm, a 60-grade run tool, a 55-grade fielding tool, and a 55-grade power tool, according to MLB.com.

Sean Dunlap

Tennessee coach Josh Elander speaks to officials before a baseball game between Tennessee and Wright State in Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sean Dunlap is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound catcher and outfielder from Crown Point, Indiana, who was ranked as the 124th-best prospect eligible for the 2026 MLB Draft per MLB.com and ranked 38th amongst 2026 high school graduates per Perfect Game. Dunlap showed off some impressive tools during the 2025 PG National Showcase, posting a 96.35 percentile 60-yard dash time of 6.64, a 98.82 percentile max barrel speed of 81.94 MPH, and a 98.19 percentile exit velocity of 97 MPH.

Dunlap's combination of bat speed, strong and athletic frame, and his focus on driving balls from gap to gap should translate to success in the box at the next level as he works to shorten his swing and stop chasing pitches in an attempt to do damage. Although only graded with a 45 tool from the field per MLB.com, Dunlap moves well behind the plate and should be able to stay at catcher long term due to his impressive blocking and solid arm strength, having been clocked at 85 MPH from behind the dish and having his arm rated as an above-average tool at a 55.