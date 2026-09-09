Tennessee Baseball Lands First Commitment of the 2028 Class

Head Coach Josh Elander and the Tennessee Volunteers baseball team received the commitment of Logan Arnett, one of the top catchers in the class of 2028. Arnett continues the trend of Tennessee Baseball landing top-end catching talent, earning commitments from a top-20 high school catcher in every class since 2023. Arnett is the Volunteers' first commit of the 2028 class, as they look to build on their impressive last two recruiting classes, currently ranking 8th for the class of 2027 and finishing 3rd with their 2026 class.

Arnett committed to Tennessee on September 7th, following his first and only visit to Knoxville from September 5th through the 6th, via a post on Instagram.

Who is Logan Arnett?

Tennessee fans during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arnett is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound catcher from Acworth, Georgia, who currently attends Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Georgia. Perfect Game ranks Arnett as the 125th player nationally and the number 1 catcher in the state of Georgia for the 2028 class, giving him a 9.5 PG grade.

Although primarily a catcher due to his impressive defense behind the plate, Arnett is versatile, playing 1st base and outfield when needed. Arnett is a solid athlete behind the dish despite his large frame, running a 7-second 60-yard dash that ranks in the 89th percentile for his class and posting a 1.62-second 10-yard split, which ranks in the 85th percentile for his class, according to Perfect Game.

Arnett is considered one of the most polished defensive catchers in his class due to his ability to receive the ball well with pocket awareness, his ability to work under the ball from his right-knee-down stance, and his ability to replace his feet quickly after receiving the ball. Arnett also showcases elite arm strength defensively and an impressive pop time, posting a catcher velo of 82 MPH, which ranked in the 99th percentile for his class, and recording a 1.85-second pop time that ranked in the 97th percentile for his class, according to Perfect Game.

Arnett's bat from the right side of the plate is almost as impressive as his defense, possessing some of the biggest power in the country. Arnett bats with a slightly open base and keeps his hands loose, while still controlling his barrel through the zone. Arnett generates strong leverage out front, allowing him to produce power and drive the ball towards the middle of the field as well as to the pull side. Arnett posted impressive numbers from the plate during the 2026 PG JR. National Showcase, recording 94 MPH exit velos that ranked in the 96th percentile for his class, max barrel speeds of 71.95 MPH, which ranked in the 90th percentile for his class, and created maximum acceleration of 53.33 G's, which ranked in the 98th percentile for his class.

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