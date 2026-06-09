Tennessee Baseball Veteran Announces Plans of Entering the Transfer Portal

The Tennessee Volunteers have had their fair share of bad news since falling short against VCU in just their second game of the Chapel Hill Regional. This would end their season and lead to a split between Tennessee and multiple players, whether that is from the college baseball transfer portal or the MLB Draft.

Nic Abraham Announces He is Now Entering the Transfer Portal

Nic Abraham during Tennessee baseball’s Orange & White scrimmage at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on November 9, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the bad news has rolled in, some good news has followed, including some good news from one player who later turned to bad news. On Tuesday, the Tennessee Volunteers found out that they would be losing veteran relief pitcher Nic Abraham to the college baseball transfer portal after announcing his plans of returning to Knoxville. This was a big decision for the prospect and will be something the Tennessee Vols will need to work around, as this is more than just an average departure.

Abraham was solid in his outings last season, as he finished the season with a total of 34.2 innings pitched, but had an ERA of 4.15. He also finished the season with a total of 20 strikeouts, which isn't ideal, but he was never the player to dot someone up at the plate like most of the Tennessee pitchers. Instead, he was a pitcher who was brought in for double plays when they were needed the most. This would mean that he didn't walk many batters, as he only walked seven last season.

What this now means for the Vols is that they will have to continue adding more players to the college baseball roster from the transfer portal when it comes to the rotation or the bullpen.

He will also be crucial to any success that another team has, similar to his time in Knoxville with the Tennessee Volunteers.

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