Tennessee Baseball Lands ELITE Transfer Portal Commitment

The Tennessee Volunteers have had many departures thus far when it comes to the college baseball transfer portal, but they have been awaiting their first commitment from the college baseball transfer portal. Tennessee baseball finally received the news that they were waiting on, as the first transfer portal target has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Tennessee Baseball Lands the Commitment of Braydon Kersey

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander returns to the dugout after taking out pitcher Taylor Tracey (29) in an NCAA college baseball game against and Texas on May 10, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee landed the commitment of college baseball standout and two-way star Braydon Kersey. Kersey is a two-way player in the sense that he is both a pitcher and a fielder. He continued to show in his time with the Mercer Bears that he is one of the better batters in college baseball, as the standout infielder finished last season with 21 home runs, while batting an average of .325. He also finished last season with solid pitching stats, as in 2026, he finished with a 4.95 ERA and 26 strikeouts in just 20 innings of work. He is likely to pitch some for the Vols, as Tennessee used some two-ways this season, including Blaine Brown, who finished the season with a 3.00 ERA, but only pitched in three innings.

Kersey was so dominant this season that he is a finalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year award. This just goes to show that not only is he a two-way player, but he is an elite two-way player. In the field, he will likely find himself playing a mix of first base, third base, and some second base, although he very well could be a perfect DH option for the Vols, considering they have multiple more infielders being targeted to join the roster.

As for the Vols, they will now turn their focus to the rest of the targets that they have on their board, as they are hopeful to land the commitment of many others, but it is safe to say that Kersey's commitment is a huge step in the right direction.

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