Tennessee Baseball WILL RETURN One of Their Veteran Pitchers

The Tennessee Volunteers are learning plenty of key starters and plenty of key rotational players to both the transfer portal and the MLB Draft, including some of the players who will be running out of eligibility before the next college baseball season. The Tennessee Volunteers have already lost over double-digit players in total, and they will now hope for the best out of some of their returning players.

Luckily for the Vols, they have learned some good news that they will be returning a handful of players, including a player who plays a big role for the Tennessee baseball pitching staff. They will be returning a veteran pitcher by the name of Nic Abraham, who is one of the better relief pitchers that Josh Elander and the Tennessee staff have at this time.

Nic Abraham Will Return to Tennessee Baseball

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander returns to the dugout after taking out pitcher Taylor Tracey (29) in an NCAA college baseball game against and Texas on May 10, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Abraham has played multiple seasons with the Vols, as he is going to enter his third season with the program. He finished the season with a solid season, as he finished with a 4.15 ERA. This is solid considering he isn't a starter and will come in during much-needed moments. He pitched a total of 34.2 innings and finished with 20 strikeouts. He isn't the player you want to come in and strike a batter out, but if you need a double play to end an inning, he is the perfect option. He is also a player who would be great to be brought in to begin in an inning rather than trying to keep a runner from third from scoring with no outs.

Abraham has great potential to be electric for the Vols this next season, and will once again be a player who comes in as one of the players with the most expectations.

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