Things Get Better for Tennessee Football Ahead of David Gabriel Georges Commitment

The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to land some of their top recruiting targets in the 2027 class, as they currently have a total of 17 commits in the class, but continue to look towards adding more, including their top target in the class, who remains uncommitted at this point.

That prospect is arguably the most gifted running back in the world, five-star running back recruit David Gabriel Georges. Gabriel Georges, originally from Canada, is a prospect who plays high school football in the state of Tennessee, as he currently plays high school football for the Baylor Red Raiders. Gabriel Georges has quickly become one of the better players at the high school level, as he even won the state's Mr. Football award twice and was named the MaxPreps National Player of the Year last season.

He is set to announce his commitment to a college program on Wednesday, as he is set to announce his commitment between the Ole Miss Rebels, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Tennessee Volunteers. While originally things looked to be trending for the Ohio State Buckeyes, things are now looking up for the Tennessee Volunteers. That is due to the fact that the Vols received their first prediction to land the prospect on Monday, despite multiple individuals having their predictions in for the Buckeyes to land Gabriel Georges.

Tennessee Receives Big News Ahead of DGG's Commitment

David Gabriel Georges, Baylor School running back, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But the Vols have received even better news, as they have received three more predictions to land DGG, including from two people who had predictions in for the Buckeyes. The three who joiuned pete Nakos are Steve Wiltfong, Chad Simmons, and Sam Spiegelman. Many believe that this could be the exact indicator of where the prospect will commit Wednesday evening. If the Vols were to land his commitment, he would be the top-rated commit in the class for the Vols and would be the only five-star for Tennessee thus far.

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