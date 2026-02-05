Game Day Predictions: Tennessee Softball Season Opener Against BYU

The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the better teams in the softball side of things. They have done a fantastic job when it comes to the development of their players, and they continue to show promise when it comes to this season under the leadership of Karen Weekly. This could be one of the better showings for the Lady Vols, as they are set to prove their worth against the BYU Cougars to start the season.

This is a game that will highlight both teams and what they have to offer, along with how the depth looks, as more often than not, these earlier games will have the chance to highlight what the full roster looks like for both programs. If that ends up being the case, it will be a slugfest, although it is safe to say that the Lady Vols may have the upper edge to begin the season.

Our staff members got together to discuss the first game of the Lady Vols season, as they predicted who they believe will win this game, along with the score and why they believe that is the case.

Dale Dowden - Tennessee 7, BYU 4

Jun 1, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Tennessee Lady Volunteers head coach Karen Weekly looks on in the fifth inning against the UCLA Bruins during the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

"Tennessee will be anxious to get the bats swinging early and often. Karen Weekly will have her squad ready to play as the Lady Vols look forward to a productive 2026 season as they chase a world series championship."

Caleb Sisl - Tennessee 8, BYU 2

Jun 2, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Tennessee Lady Volunteers pitcher Karlyn Pickens (23) throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the Texas Longhorns during the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series semifinal game at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

"Tennessee is entering their first contest of the season, which leads me to believe that they will be looking to get the swing of things down quickly. I believe this is one of the better teams in the SEC, and a big win here would set the pace for the rest of the season. I think that they will see some struggles in the first inning or so, but they will get their swagger back with some huge hits and great base running. I love for the Lady Vols to win this one big as they prepare for a double header, which is set to take place on Friday."

Wesley Powell - Tennessee 8, BYU 1

Tennessee pitcher Karlyn Pickens (23) points her finger up after winning a NCAA super regionals softball game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and advancing to the Women's College World Series at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 25, 2025. Tennessee won 1-0 against Nebraska. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Coming off a great 2025 season the Lady Vols are looking to open 2026 on a good note. BYU did not look great in their out of conference play last season and while I believe they will have a better year this year they will need their time to jell together.

