Tennessee Baseball Prepares To Take on Florida Gators
The Tennessee Volunteers take on the Florida Gators in SEC play during a three-game series this weekend.
The Vols are headed to The Swamp to take on SEC rival Florida Gators in a three-game series from Thursday to Saturday. They are coming from a loss to Lipscomb, ending a six-game winning streak. The Vols are looking to get back on track against the Gators, who currently sit in sixth place in the SEC East.
Tennessee is coming off six straight conference series wins, while Florida enters the series after going winless in all four of their series in April. Despite having a less-than-favorable record, Florida has found success when playing in Gainesville, holding a home record of 16-9. On the other hand, the Vols have only traveled nine times this year, holding an away record of 5-4.
Tennessee got the best of the Gators in their last trip to Gainesville, sweeping Florida back in 2022. Chris Stamos is taking the mound to kick off this year's series is Chris Stamos, coming in with a 2.98 ERA on the season after pitching 2.2 scoreless innings during the Vols' win over Missouri on April 25. In return, the Gators bring in lefty pitcher Pierce Coppola, having pitched three games in 2024 while holding a 10.50 ERA. The first pitch is set to take place at 7:00 pm.
You Might Also Like:
- Tennessee Learns Date For SEC Media Day
- CFB's "Next Wave of Superstars" Includes Nico Iamaleava
- The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Tennessee vs. Auburn
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.