Tennessee Football Predicted to Land RB Transfer Target

The Tennessee Volunteers hosted a plethora of different prospects when it comes to the transfer portal, as they hosted many prospects on Monday, which was their big visit day of the week. They had names from many different schools and many different positions, but the one common thing between all of these guys was the fact that they are top targets at the position they are set to potentially play in Knoxville. The other thing that is common between the prospects is the fact that they all play a position that the Tennessee program desperately needs entering the 2026 off-season and during the season, they will need these type of guys very badly due to the departures they have had so far.

One of the positions that the Tennessee program needed the most entering the off-season is the running back position, as they lost two of their five prospects who were on the team during the 2025 season, with one entering the transfer portal and the other running out of eligibility and having no choice but to enter his name into the NFL draft. The prospect who entered his name into the transfer portal is former Virginia high school star Peyton Lewis. Lewis was one of the more shocking entries when it comes to the departures from the Tennessee roster; however, it makes sense at the end of the day, as he is looking to be a premier running back at a different program. The player to enter his name into the NFL Draft is Star Thomas. Thomas is one of the biggest departures that the Vols have, leaving and if he had another year of eligibility, he would be in a much better position entering this next season. However, with the eligibility loss, the Vols had no choice but to go to the portal.

Tennessee is Predicted to Land This RB

Cajuns runningback Zylan Perry 3 as Louisianas Ragin Cajuns take on Southern Miss at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium in Lafayette, LA. Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Vols have already been linked to a running back, and they have now been predicted to land this running back following a visit on Monday. That running back is Zylan Perry. The prediction was first made by Pete Nakos from On3Sports .

Perry is the Louisiana transfer running back, who is rated as the 540th-best player in the portal overall. He finished the season with nearly 700 rushing yards and around 800 all-purpose yards on offense. He was a scoring threat and will likely be the No. 2 option for the Vols if he does end up signing, which seems more and more likely. This will be one to monitor as the days grow older.

