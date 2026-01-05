Tennessee Football Predicted to Land SEC Offensive Tackle Transfer Target

The Tennessee Volunteers have been linked to many different targets on the transfer portal trail however, there aren't all that many that has already been predicted to the Tennessee program. The Vols have still made a major splash in this early portion of the transfer portal, which will carry on throughout the off-season. They have had their name around the camp of many of the nation's Best transfer portal players, and they have also had multiple of these guys on visits.

One of the better players that they have had on a visit has already been predicted to the Vols, which would be a major addition for what they are looking for. That player is a transfer from a rival SEC school and someone who is in their early years of the program. This player is entering only his third season and will be a redshirt-sophomore. This means the Vols or any other program would get him for multiple years, which the Vols need most out of this position group as of right now.

Ory Williams Predicted to Tennessee Football

Aug 30, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; A detail view of a helmet worn by LSU Tigers offensive tackle Ory Williams (77) with a sticker on it to commemorate the 20th anniversary of hurricane Katrina during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

That player is Ory Williams. Williams is an uber-talented offensive tackle from LSU. He has been one of the top names to watch when it comes to the transfer portal for the Tennessee volunteers and he was one of the first players to actually take a visit to Knoxville. Following the visit, he was quickly predicted to land with the Volunteers. This is a guy who ranks as the 464th best prospect in the portal as of now, but will be more so taken off the potential that he brings to the table than the production that he has had throughout his career. He will be a guy who could come in and compete for teh starting job, but has the flexibility of playing on both sides of the center. With the Vols likely playing David Sanders on the blindside of the line, the talented transfer would be the likely vision side tackle. The Vols still have to secure the addition, however it is looking pretty solid for the Vols right now.

Here is what the LSU website believes you should know about the young talent.

"Massive offensive lineman who continues to improve with each practice and workout … Played only 2 seasons of high school football, quickly developing into one of the nation’s top offensive tackle prospects for the Class of 2024 … Standout basketball player in high school … Redshirted as a true freshman … Appeared in 1 game as a true freshman, seeing action on 1 snap in road win over Arkansas … Added over 40 pounds since his arrival on campus … Tremendous wingspan, along with his other physical attributes, making him an ideal offensive tackle … Majoring in mass communications," the bio reads on lsusports.net .

