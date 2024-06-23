Tennessee vs Texas A&M Final Score Game Two
Tennessee beat Texas A&M 4-1 to force game three of the College World Series.
Tennessee is just one win away from winning the program's first national title following a 4-1 win over Texas A&M to force a game three of the College World Series.
The Aggies struck first with a solo home run by J. LaViolette, giving Texas A&M a 1-0 lead. The score remained unchanged through six scoreless innings until Vols outfielder Dylan Dreiling hit a two-run home run in the seventh, putting Tennessee ahead 2-1.
The Vols would extend their lead in the eighth inning as catcher Cal Stark hit a two-run home run to put the Vols up 4-1. The Vols bullpen, led by Aaron Combs and Nate Snead, successfully closed out the game, setting up a decisive game three set to take place on Monday at 7 pm ET.
