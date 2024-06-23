Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Texas A&M Final Score Game Two

Tennessee beat Texas A&M 4-1 to force game three of the College World Series

Blake Schowalter

Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; The Tennessee Volunteers celebrate after a two-run home run by left fielder Dylan Dreiling (not pictured) against the Texas A&M Aggies during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; The Tennessee Volunteers celebrate after a two-run home run by left fielder Dylan Dreiling (not pictured) against the Texas A&M Aggies during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee beat Texas A&M 4-1 to force game three of the College World Series.

Tennessee is just one win away from winning the program's first national title following a 4-1 win over Texas A&M to force a game three of the College World Series.

The Aggies struck first with a solo home run by J. LaViolette, giving Texas A&M a 1-0 lead. The score remained unchanged through six scoreless innings until Vols outfielder Dylan Dreiling hit a two-run home run in the seventh, putting Tennessee ahead 2-1.

The Vols would extend their lead in the eighth inning as catcher Cal Stark hit a two-run home run to put the Vols up 4-1. The Vols bullpen, led by Aaron Combs and Nate Snead, successfully closed out the game, setting up a decisive game three set to take place on Monday at 7 pm ET.

Other Tennessee News:

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

Published
Blake Schowalter

BLAKE SCHOWALTER

Home/Baseball