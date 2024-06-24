Tennessee vs Texas A&M Score, Game 3 College World Series Live Updates
The Tennessee Volunteers will take on Texas A&M in game three of the College World Series.
After a 4-1 win over Texas A&M in game two of the College World Series, the Tennessee Volunteers are set to compete for their first national title in program history in Monday night's winner-take-all matchup. The Vols aim to become the first No. 1 overall seed to win the College World Series since the Miami Hurricanes in 1999.
Tennessee will start left-hander Zander Sechrist, who holds a 5-1 record with a 3.22 ERA. Texas A&M will counter with Justin Lamkin, who has a 3-2 record and a 5.00 ERA. Sechrist spoke to the media regarding his upcoming start:
“At the end of the day, it’s still baseball,” Sechrist said. “It’s still baseball. This is just baseball out here with a title on it. I’m not trying to downplay nor up play it. I’m just trying to stay even keel about it.” Sechrist said.
DraftKings currently lists the Vols as -145 favorites in Monday's championship matchup.
How to Watch:
Event Date: Monday, June 24, 2024
Time - 7:00 PM EST
Location: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Nebraska)
TV: ESPN/ESPN+
LIVE SCORING UPDATE - Tennessee vs Texas A&M
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.