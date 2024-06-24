Volunteer Country

The Tennessee Volunteers will take on Texas A&M in game three of the College World Series.

Tennessee's Dylan Dreiling (8), Kavares Tears (21) and Hunter Ensley (9) congratulate each other after game two of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Sunday, June 23, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA

After a 4-1 win over Texas A&M in game two of the College World Series, the Tennessee Volunteers are set to compete for their first national title in program history in Monday night's winner-take-all matchup. The Vols aim to become the first No. 1 overall seed to win the College World Series since the Miami Hurricanes in 1999.

Tennessee will start left-hander Zander Sechrist, who holds a 5-1 record with a 3.22 ERA. Texas A&M will counter with Justin Lamkin, who has a 3-2 record and a 5.00 ERA. Sechrist spoke to the media regarding his upcoming start:

“At the end of the day, it’s still baseball,” Sechrist said. “It’s still baseball. This is just baseball out here with a title on it. I’m not trying to downplay nor up play it. I’m just trying to stay even keel about it.” Sechrist said.

DraftKings currently lists the Vols as -145 favorites in Monday's championship matchup.

How to Watch:

Event Date: Monday, June 24, 2024
Time - 7:00 PM EST
Location: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Nebraska)
TV: ESPN/ESPN+

LIVE SCORING UPDATE - Tennessee vs Texas A&M

