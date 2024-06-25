Tennessee Wins the College World Series
The Tennessee Volunteers have won the College World Series after beating Texas A&M 6-5.
For the first time in program history, the Tennessee Volunteers are national champions, defeating Texas A&M 6-5 in a decisive game three of the College World Series. They are the first No. 1 overall seed to win a national title since 1999.
Tennessee started strong with a leadoff home run by Christian Moore, giving the Vols an early 1-0 lead. Texas A&M fought back in the third inning with an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1. Tennessee quickly responded with an RBI sacrifice fly by Dylan Dreiling and an RBI single by Dean Curley, putting the Vols ahead 3-1 heading into the fourth inning.
Vols starting left-hander Zander Sechrist had a phenomenal outing, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing just one run while striking out seven. The Vols added three more runs during a two-out rally in the seventh inning. Outfielder Dylan Dreiling continued his outstanding performance in the College World Series with a two-run homer, giving the Vols a 5-1 lead. Kavares Tears extended the lead with an RBI double to right-center field, closing out the seventh inning with a 6-1 advantage.
Texas A&M fought back in the eighth inning as outfielder Hayden Schott hit an RBI single to center, followed by a double from Caden Sorrell, bringing Texas A&M within three runs of the Vols' lead.
Texas A&M made a final effort in the ninth inning, scoring two runs. Jackson Appel hit an RBI single and later scored on a wild pitch, narrowing the score to 6-5 with two outs and no one on base. Vols right-handed pitcher Aaron Combs built up a 1-2 count with the College World Series on the line. Combs then delivered a game-sealing breaking ball to strike out Texas A&M first baseman Ted Burton, solidifying the Volunteers' place as National Champions.
