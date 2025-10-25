The Latest on Tennessee Baseball's Coaching Search as of Friday Night
There are multiple updates in the Tennessee coaching search. This is the main headline of the Tennessee athletic world.
Here is the latest updates in the coaching search.
Kevin Schnall Takes Tennessee Baseball Interview
The Tennessee Vols have interviewed Kevin Schnall. Schnall is one of the main figures in the coaching search for the Tennessee Vols. The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking for one of the best options they can get, and it doesn't get much better than Schnall, who just took Coastal Carolina all the way to the College World Series finals, but fell short to the LSU Tigers. Regardless getting to the finals is impressive, which makes you question what he do with more resources at Tennessee. While it may be hard to pull him away from the Coastal Carolina program, anything is possible. If this is the case the Vols will have to activate a buyout, as he just signed an extension a week ago.
Tony Vitello Says Goodbye
“By now, you all know I officially accepted a position to babysit Drew Gilbert. Normally I don’t read to y’all, but hopefully I can just get through some notes without any tears. There’s been a lot. Had to watch some Leanne Morgan to stop here and there a few different times. But here we are. I just wanted to kind of get some things out there and not have any regrets, so that’s why I wrote some notes down. First off, just people saying bye and everything like that, I’m not going anywhere. So real estate people quit texting me. I’ll figure out what I want to do. But whether it’s football games, basketball games, supporting these guys in some form or fashion, I’m not going anywhere. I don’t know if this will get me in trouble, but in my mind, a goal is to come back to Tennessee in some capacity. Whether it’s part-time living or some other job way down the road or maybe I go back to Nashville and become a country singer or something like that. But that’s something that stuck out in my head because obviously I feel like this was a great place for me. A big one for me is just the last practice. If there’s anything valuable out of this or, hopefully, heartfelt — if that is the last time I ever stepped foot on this campus or this field as an employee or as a Vol wearing our orange, I’m just so thankful for the people that showed up. It mattered. It made a difference. I wasn’t sure what I was going to do at the moment, but the bottom line is — if they feel like it was a waste of time because they were here to sway me or something like that, it’s not because it will forever be ingrained in my memory. It made what was the last day on the job technically, very, very special. I say this humbly. At one point they started chanting my name and I wanted to go up and address the crowd and I’ll just do it now. The fans, the people who were here, the people that were in the stadium — they don’t need me. They need the players. The players don’t need me. They need the fans. I think we’ve got great players here. We’ve got great players signed up and we have incredible fans. They filled the porches because of the construction, that’s all it would allow. They need to fill the stadium and bring the same energy they brought (to) the last game of the year last year. Our kids need to play to their full potential because it’s pretty dangerous. But that’s one thing I definitely want to get off my chest."
