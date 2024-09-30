2025 Tennessee Football Commit Antoni Kade Ogumoro Updates Recruitment
A big part of a commitment is staying true to your word. This is something coaches across the nation stress. This is also something that Coach Josh Heupel and his staff do a great job of.
This staff also does a great job of finding players they would like to bring to Rocky Too and making it happen. They swing and miss on some but have a great shooting percentage when it comes to landing guys. One of the guys they landed is Antoni Kade Ogumoro. Ogumoro is an Elgin High School interior offensive lineman from Elgin, Oklahoma. He is also known as a Tennessee football commit. He verbally committed to the Vols back on May 21st of this year and hasn’t looked back since. The three-star committed to the Vols over Oklahoma, Missouri, North Carolina, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State.
He recently caught up with Tennessee on SI to detail his commitment and much more.
“My season has been going smoothly. Off to a 3-0 start. We have a solid team with a solid coaching staff. Everyone is continuing to do their part and play their role,” Ogumoro stated to Tennessee on SI.
The talented 315-pound offensive lineman is still staying true to his verbal commitment. He details more. “I’m still fully committed to Tennessee. I keep in contact with the coaches and players. Since my commitment, nothing has really changed. Relationships just keep getting stronger and stronger. Honestly, I just can’t wait to get on campus and go to work. Some schools have still tried to get me to flip my decision. I’m grateful for their interest in me but at the end of the day Rocky Top is home to not just me but my family as well.”
The Oklahoma prospect isn’t planning on visiting anywhere other than Tennessee as he confirms his upcoming Knoxville visit. “We will be out there for the game against Alabama!”
The prospect is also looking to add more bodies to this already stacked 2025 class. His next target is an emerging name who recently just de-committed from an ACC school. “It would be nice to get my guy Isaiah Campbell who recently decommited from Clemson. He’s got a visit to us and UNC.”
