2026 In-State Offensive Lineman Gabriel Osenda Says Tennessee is "One Of My Favorites" Following Visit
Tennessee had many recruits on campus for the Florida contest. In fact that had nearly 100 total prospects on Rocky Top. Although they had many prospects from all over the country, the Vols still had a fair representation from inside the state.
One of the in-state prospects to make it to campus was Baylor High School (Chattanooga, Tennessee) offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda. Osenda is one of the top in-state targets and one of the top offensive line prospects on the Tennessee recruiting board in the class of 2026. The 6-foot-8 310-pound offensive lineman caught up with Tennessee on SI following his visit.
“It was amazing I loved the environment and the staff and coaches made me feel very welcomed,” the in-state prospect confirmed to Tennessee on SI. “They are both great SEC teams in a heated rivalry. Florida came to hang but it came down to who wanted it more and I could tell before the game it was Tennessee,” Osenda stated.
Osenda had the chance to talk with two of his position coaches before the game. “I got to talk to Coach Elarbee about the offensive line a little bit before the game as well as Coach Kevin Pendleton.”
The Vols are currently a top school for the Baylor High School offensive lineman. “They are a top school for me and definitely one of my favorites!”
He will be back on campus once again for the Alabama game. “I plan on coming back this week for the Alabama game!”
