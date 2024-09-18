2026 In-State Prospect TJ Ward Details Visit To Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers had a tremendous start to the visit season. Plenty of guys from a variety of different recruiting classes attended the Kent State game, in which Tennessee walked away with a 71-point win at home.
One of the players who was in Knoxville was 2026 RB, TJ Ward. Ward is from Nashville, Tennessee. He attends McGavock High School and has offers from many schools including Ole Miss who is the favorite to land the in-state prospect at this time.
Following his visit he caught up with Volunteer Country.
“The visit to Tennessee was fun. I was shown love from the coaches and community,” Ward confirmed to Volunteer Country. “I feel like I got exactly what I expected and had fun from when I got there to when I left.”
Ward did get the chance to speak to a 2026 Tennessee commit who is also an in-state prospect. That commit is tight end Carson Sneed who committed shortly after five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon. “I spoke with one of my friends Carson Sneed who is committed to Tennessee. He has been there plenty and he said it gets more fun every time," Ward said.
Ward also had the opportunity to communicate with the coaching staff on his visit as well. “As for the coaches, I spoke with RB Coach (De’Rail) Sims and Head Coach (Josh) Heupel. They both showed love and we had some good conversations throughout my time on my visit.”
This won’t be the last time that the running back will visit Tennessee. He doesn’t have a date confirmed yet but he did talk about it with Volunteer Country. “I will be coming back to visit Rocky Top but I do not have a specific date in mind,” Ward stated.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.