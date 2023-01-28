National Outlet Sees QB Battle Brewing For Tennessee

Hendon Hooker put forth a sensational 2022 campaign. He rewrote the record books on Rocky Top en route to several national awards and an NFL Draft declaration.

As soon as he posted his announcement letter, fans speculated about who will take the reigns in 2023. Joe Milton is the leader for the job; he's been in the system, played in college games, and has ridiculous physical talent.

Nonetheless, Nico Iamaleava's arrival at least warrants a conversation. Iamaleava is the No. 1 player in the country and put on a show during his high school years. The 6-5 California native put on a show in the Polynesian Bowl, dazzling with his arm talent and surprising mobility.

Milton should win the job and likely will, but the fact that we are discussing the possibility is impressive. 247Sports recently released a column detailing college football's most interesting quarterback battles.

Some notable headlines were the successor to Stetson Bennett at Georgia, a crowded Ole Miss quarterback room, and Quinn Ewers vs. Arch Manning at Texas. They included Tennessee in the group, noting that head coach Josh Heupel has an excellent problem.

"I’m not sure this will be labeled a competition by everyone. But anytime a five-star QB comes to campus, especially one the Vols are so heavily invested in (yes, I mean exactly what you’re thinking), there’s pressure for that player to see the field quickly. And it’s not as if Iamaleava faces an entrenched starter in Milton. It's likely that Milton wins the job coming out of spring or early in fall camp. But if Milton struggles at any point, there is a five-star looming behind him."

Milton has stayed quiet this offseason. He makes his first public appearance on College Gameday in a few hours, our first look at him since the Orange Bowl. The Florida native threw ten touchdowns with zero interceptions this past season and has all the gifts to have an excellent season.

Meanwhile, Tennessee brought Iamaleava in to compete for championships. While they believe they have a strong 2023 roster, the staff intends to continue building and have Iamaleava operate as their quarterback of the future.

