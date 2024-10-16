A Look Back at the 2022 Tennessee-Alabama Game
October 15, 2022, ended up being a date that will live forever in the minds of college football fans. On that day, Tennessee beat Alabama 52-49 in the greatest game in the Third Saturday in October's history and one of the best games in college football history.
The anticipation for the game was off the charts. It was the first time that both teams were undefeated entering the matchup since 1989. There was also speculation about the health of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. He had missed the previous game agaisnt Texas A&M with a shoulder injury and was questionable to play. He had been replaced by Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide barely hung on without him. But once pregame warmups concluded, it was announced that Young was healthy enough to return to the field.
On the other side, Tennessee was led by quarterback Hendon Hooker. At the time, Hooker was considered a frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy and had a chance to make a national statement going up agaisnt 2021's Heisman winner in Young. Hooker ended up playing the best game of his college career that day against Alabama.
As much as this game was hyped up, it far exceeded anyone's expectations. Hooker and Young had a quarterback duel for the ages. Hooker had 385 passing yards and five touchdowns, and Young had 455 yards and two scores. But the real star of the game was Jalin Hyatt.
The Vols' junior wide receiver had six catches for 207 yards and an SEC-record five receiving touchdowns. Considering the opponent it came against and the high stakes of this game, this may be the greatest performance by a wide receiver in college football history. It would be challenging to find a better performance than this one.
The Vols' 52 points were the most scored by anyone against Alabama since 1907. It was a shootout for the ages, and when Chase McGrath's wobbly 40-yard field goal snuck over the uprights, pandemonium ensued.
The crowd stormed the field for the first time in Neyland Stadium since the 1998 Florida game. They created an orange sea of people that would eventually tear down both goalposts while "Dixieland Delight" played over the PA system in Neyland Stadium. It was the end of 16 years of heartbreak for Tennessee fans.
Neither Tennessee nor Alabama went on to win any championships that season, but they played one of the most exciting games in the sport's history. Every fan who saw it on TV, listened on the radio, or attended the game in person, will remember it for the rest of their lives.
Two years later, the memories of that Tennessee Saturday night are still fresh. Maybe in a few days, these two teams can give the fans a sequel to this classic.
