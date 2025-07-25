5-Star Running Back Savion Hiter Sets Date for College Football Commitment Decision
One of the biggest running back targets in the 2026 recruiting class has a date for his college commitment.
One of the biggest remaining prospects in this year's recruiting class is set to announce their college football commitment. As Savion Hiter, a 5-star running back in the 2026 recruiting class, announced the date in which he will be committing.
Hiter announced that he will be making his commitment announcement on Tuesday, August 19th. The running back is reportedly down to four schools. The Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, Michigan Wolverines, and Ohio State Buckeyes.
According to 247Sports,Hiter stands at just under six feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. The running back's size and athleticism have helped make him one of the nation's most highly touted ball carriers in the 2026 class.
Should Hiter choose the Vols, he will bolster a Tennessee recruiting class that currently has 21 commits and ranks 13th in the country. As of now, the Volunteers do not have a running back committed to this year's class.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee’s 2024 MLB Draft Success Sets the Stage for Another Big Year in 2025
- Who Will Lead the Vols? Tennessee’s Three-Man QB Battle Begins
- Former Tennessee Vol Joshua Palmer Expected to Elevate Buffalo Bills Offense
- Revisit The Moment J.B. Shabazz Became A Tennessee Vol
- 2025 MLB Draft Preview: Tennessee Vols Set for Another Big Year
- 2027 Recruiting Target Includes Tennessee Football In His Top Schools
- JB Shabazz Commits To Tennessee
- Five Star Gabby Minus Announces Final Five Schools With The Lady Vols Making The Cut
- The Full List of Tennessee Football Number Changes
- Tennessee’s Tony Vitello to Serve as Guest Analyst for 2025 MLB Draft
- Jowell Combay Announces Tennessee Vols Commitment
- WATCH: Revisit the Moment Brayden Rouse Committed to Tennessee