5-Star Running Back Savion Hiter Sets Date for College Football Commitment Decision

One of the biggest running back targets in the 2026 recruiting class has a date for his college commitment.

Christian Kirby

2026 running back prospect Savion Hiter during a recruiting visit to the University of Tennessee
2026 running back prospect Savion Hiter during a recruiting visit to the University of Tennessee
One of the biggest remaining prospects in this year's recruiting class is set to announce their college football commitment. As Savion Hiter, a 5-star running back in the 2026 recruiting class, announced the date in which he will be committing.

Hiter announced that he will be making his commitment announcement on Tuesday, August 19th. The running back is reportedly down to four schools. The Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, Michigan Wolverines, and Ohio State Buckeyes.

According to 247Sports,Hiter stands at just under six feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. The running back's size and athleticism have helped make him one of the nation's most highly touted ball carriers in the 2026 class.

Should Hiter choose the Vols, he will bolster a Tennessee recruiting class that currently has 21 commits and ranks 13th in the country. As of now, the Volunteers do not have a running back committed to this year's class.

