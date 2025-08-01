2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
Tennessee send an offer to 2027 playmaker Carter Davis, who could be ranked on the major recruiting platforms soon. Davis is garnering major D1 interest. He talked about the Volunteers and his recent offer from Tennessee.
“The offer from Tennessee came after a great conversation with Coach Mack Scanlon. We talked about my game, how I’ve been developing, and how I could fit into what they’re building at Tennessee, and then he extended the offer,” said Davis.
He’s excited to get to know WR coach Kelsey Pope and build a relationship with him in his recruiting process.
“I’m very excited to get to know Coach Pope and the rest of the coaching staff at Tennessee,” said Davis.
Davis has continued to garner SEC attention, picking up offers from LSU, Arkansas, Alabama, and Auburn. Despite those offers, the Volunteers have his attention early and already sit in a good spot despite the recent offer.
“It’s definitely one of the biggest offers I’ve received. Tennessee plays on a national stage in the SEC, and that’s the kind of environment I want to compete in. So yeah, this offer is high up there for me," said Davis.
Davis plans to get to campus this upcoming season and experience one of the best stadiums in college football that is one of the loudest in the country by decibels.
“Yes, I definitely want to make it up to Knoxville this fall. I’m hearing the energy is crazy and I want to see that environment in person,” said Davis.
So what makes Davis different from the rest?
For one, his speed is next level. He’s been clocked running a 4.4 at LSU this past summer. If you couple his speed with his route running and he is an unstoppable force on the offensive side of the ball.
“I think my route running and ability to separate make me stand out. I study defenders and know how to create leverage. Plus, I play with a lot of heart I bring intensity and focus to every rep,” said Davis.
He finished his sophomore campaign with 216 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a run-heavy scheme at Gulf Shores. He’s excited for an expanded role this season and to showcase an underrated part of his game a lot of people are sleeping on.
“I would probably say my football IQ. I take pride in doing the little things right, understanding coverages, knowing where to be and how to run my routes in different coverages,” said Davis.
Gulf Shores will open the season against Choctawhatchee (FL) in Week 1 of the high school football season. Davis is excited for the season and continue to hone his craft and improve his game.
“Individually, I want to keep improving every part of my game. My route running, catching, leadership and putting up numbers that reflect that. I want to be part of a group that holds each other accountable and leaves it all out on the field from play one to the last,” said Davis.
Over the past few seasons, the Vols have been recruiting the wide receiver position at an elite level, bringing in some of the best in the country. They are off to an early start with another playmaker who is expected to be on more radars soon in Davis. He already has SEC attention, and more is expected to follow, especially if he puts together an elite junior campaign with Gulf Shores.
