Why Adonai Mitchell Makes Sense For Tennesee

Recruiting is about relationships. The NIL money and nice facilities are benefits, but most recruits aren't coming to your program if they don't have faith in the coaches in your building.

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell had that faith in Tennessee coming out of high school, but the Volunteers didn't share that feeling. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt in particular didn't have that faith, and a few years later, Mitchell is one of the best transfers on the market with two historical plays to his name.

Pruitt is no longer at Tennessee, but Mitchell may have soured toward the Volunteers. He wanted to commit to them, but Pruitt wouldn't accept him; Mitchell was even willing to reclassify for the coaching staff.

However, the new coaching staff must do everything possible to change that relationship and remind him that the old faces aren't in the building. He's one of the best receivers in the country and would be a significant boost for the Volunteers.

Mitchell isn't a "get off the bus first" guy. He stands 6-4 and weighs a modest 190 lbs. At first glance, it wouldn't seem like he is an NFL prospect, but Mitchell has a knack for making big plays.

He tracks the ball well out of the air and has an improbable catch radius. The leaping ability jumps off the screen, as he frequently gets over the top of SEC corners to make highlight catches.

Furthermore, Mitchell is reliable. He knows how to get open and plays with maximum effort. Many receivers don't compete when they aren't getting the football, but Mitchell always gives his all.

The relationship may be unsalvageable, but head coach Josh Heupel and wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope must check to see. Mitchell would have been a Volunteer once upon a time, and now he could be the lead man in a rotation on Rocky Top.

