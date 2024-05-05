Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro Officially Visits Tennessee
2025 three-star offensive lineman Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro (Elgin, Okl.) officially visited the Tennessee Volunteers over the weekend.
Elgin High School offensive lineman Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro was Tennessee's first official visitor of the summer season. He ranks as the No. 882 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings, and is down to a final six of Kansas State, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Tennessee.
The in-state Oklahom Sooners received an official visit from him on the weekend of April 19, and he will see Kansas State and North Carolina over the next few months. However, this weekend he made the trek out to Knoxville, Tennessee, to spend extensive time with the coaching staff. He stands 6-5 and 290 pounds with enough athletic versatility to kick inside in college if his coaching staff needs him to.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
