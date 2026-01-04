Tennessee Football Transfer Portal Target Commits to SEC Rival

The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to land many different players, but one of their top targets is on his way to a rival school.

Keaton Thomas is a Baylor Bears linebacker transfer who was set to visit the Vols later this week, but that will no longer be the case. Instead, he is now committed to Ole Miss following a great push by the Rebels. The Rebels have been one of the many active teams when looking for defensive stars, along with the specific linebacker position. Thomas is one of the top options they could have landed, and that is what they did.

This leaves a guy like Khmori House for the Vols, who will likely be more of a target for the Vols now that Thomas is off the board, and they can go all in with this recruitment.

Baylorbears.com has yet to provide a 2025 bio, but Thomas has a lengthy bio in 2024. Here is what the Rebels will be getting.

Keaton Thomas Commits to Ole Miss

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Had one of the best defensive seasons in Baylor history and was among the top defenders in college football … Started all 13 games at inside linebacker and was a clear vocal and physical leader … Played the majority of the season with a cast on … Finished with 114 tackles, seven for a loss, with 2.5 sacks, three QB hurries and an interception returned 35 yards for a TD … Had four games with 10+ tackles … Teamed with Matt Jones to both earn first-team All-Big 12 honors … The duo were the first at Baylor to each go over 100 tackles in a season since 2012 … Made seven tackles and returned a pick to the house in Baylor debut vs. Tarleton … Was named the PFF National Team of the Week in Week One … Had 12 tackles at Utah … Went for eight stops vs. Air Force … Made nine tackles, with two TFLs and a sack at Colorado … Had eight tackles and a TFL vs. BYU … Made eight stops at Iowa State … Had seven tackles at Texas Tech … Made seven tackles with a TFL vs. OSU … Had 12 tackles vs. TCU … Made 12 stops with a sack at WVU … Had a season-high 13 tackles with two TFLs, half a sack and one QB hurry at Houston … Had four stops and a QB hurry vs. Kansas … Made seven tackles with a QB hurry vs. LSU in the Texas Bowl … Named mid-season DCFT All-Texas … Named honorable mention Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year."

