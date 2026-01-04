Tennessee Football Named as a Team to Watch For High-Ranked Transfer Running Back

The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the many teams in the nation that has quickly turned into a program that needs many different positions on the transfer portal target trail. One of the positions that they need is the running back position, as they have many targets, but will need to only land one to be in a solid position with what they are looking for. The Vols have a ton of talent at the running back position, but will need to land someone who can help fill the role that Peyton Lewis was anticipated to have, along with filling the role of being a veteran guy in the system alongside DeSean Bishop.

They have been linked to many players, but one that they have been linked to recently is arguably the top running back in the portal. That player is Hollywood Smothers from North Carolina State. Smothers currently ranks as the 3rd running back in the portal, and the 24th player as a whole according to Rivals . There are five teams that were reported as teams people should watch for when the portal first opened, and the Vols made the cut.

According to JGPVisuals, who is an active graphic designer working with these players, the NC State prospect is linked to the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles, Ole Miss Rebels, and the Tennessee Volunteers. What we know now is that he could visit the Vols, as the Vols will host multiple running backs on visits soon. We also know that he was set to visit the Florida State Seminoles first, and he bypassed this visit to go to Alabama shortly after. The Crimson Tide will be the team to beat it seems, but all of these teams + more will be looking to do what it takes to land him.

GoPack.com has yet to provide a more recent bio, but even from his RS-Freshman season, you can tell what type of player he is. Here are the things mentioned on their website.

NC State's Bio of Hollywood Smothers After His First Season There

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

• Explosive player who started the last six games of the season at running back.

• Boasted the best yards per carry mark on the squad with 6.4 ypr, that is the sixth-best mark in school history.

• Finished the season with his highest rushing total - 139 yards in the Military Bowl vs. ECU. Also had 42 receiving yards in that contest.

• Scored two touchdowns in the win at UNC and also rushed for a pair vs. Stanford.

• Had his longest rush of the season - a 53-yard TD - vs. Georgia Tech, he had a 52 yard carry vs. Stanford.

• Notched over 100 all-purpose yards in four of the last six games.

• Missed games five and six with an injury.

• Scored his first career receiving TD vs. Cal - it ended up being the winning score.

• Turned in his first 100-yard game vs. Stanford.

• Leading rusher in the game vs. Tennessee.

• Scored his first collegiate touchdown - a 2-yard rush - vs. Clemson.

• Transferred to NC State from Oklahoma in January of 2024.

