Arion Carter's Cancer Donation Total Surges After Tennessee vs. Texas Game

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter has made plenty of tackles during his career on Rocky Top.

This season, however, every one of them means a little more.

Carter has turned an unusual offseason situation into something much bigger than football, pledging money based on his production for the Volunteers this season. And after a monster performance against No. 1 Texas, the Tennessee senior has already pushed his donation total past the $12,000 mark.

According to Tennessee Athletics, Carter's current total stands at $12,029 through his first three games of the 2026 season.

And he's just getting started.

For every tackle Carter makes, $427 goes into the donation total.

But tackles aren't the only way he can make that number climb.

A sack is worth an additional $500. An interception or forced fumble adds $1,000. And if Carter finds the end zone with a defensive touchdown this season?

That's another $5,000.

Suddenly, watching Tennessee's No. 7 fly toward the football comes with an entirely different kind of scoreboard.

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Arion Carter (7) recovers an onside kick during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Was Carter's Biggest Game Yet

Carter opened his season against Georgia Tech and immediately recorded eight tackles.

Donation: $3,416.

One week later against Kennesaw State, Carter again finished with eight tackles, but this time he added a sack.

Donation: $3,916.

Then came Texas.

Carter was seemingly everywhere against the Longhorns, finishing with a team-high 11 tackles, including five solo stops, as Tennessee fell 20-17 at Neyland Stadium.

Those 11 tackles were worth another $4,697.

Do the math and Carter has now generated:

Georgia Tech: $3,416

Kennesaw State: $3,916

Texas: $4,697

Total: $12,029

Good lord what a rep by Arion Carter. pic.twitter.com/mt5b0cBl4B — Astro Smokey (@AstroSmokeyX) September 28, 2026

This One Is Personal for Carter

There is a much bigger reason behind Carter's mission.

His girlfriend, Mariah Bryant, has been undergoing treatment for stage 2 breast cancer. Carter shaved his head over the summer in support of Bryant and has spoken openly about how watching her battle cancer changed his perspective.

According to Tennessee, Carter's initiative is helping raise money for Nashville-area cancer treatments at Sisters Network Nashville, and he has also discussed his desire to raise awareness and eventually establish a foundation to help people facing similar situations.

It's what makes the numbers beside Carter's name this season worth watching for reasons that extend well beyond Tennessee's win-loss record.

A tackle isn't simply a tackle anymore.

A sack isn't simply a sack.

And if Carter happens to grab an interception, force a fumble, or take one all the way to the checkerboards, the impact will stretch well beyond Neyland Stadium.

Four games into Carter's season, that impact has already reached $12,029.

With plenty of football still ahead, No. 7 has a chance to make that number much, much bigger.

Everything Arion Carter said after Tennessee football's loss vs. Texas.



Take a look:https://t.co/Fqdox5myRU pic.twitter.com/kZjjfh9cO8 — Tennessee Volunteers on SI (@VolsOnSI) September 27, 2026

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