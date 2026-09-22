Arion Carter Keeps Tennessee’s Focus Simple Ahead of Tennessee vs. Texas Showdown

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter understands the excitement surrounding Saturday’s matchup against Texas. The star power is obvious, the atmosphere should be electric, and the Volunteers will face one of the most recognizable quarterbacks in college football.

However, Carter does not want Tennessee’s defense to become distracted by the size of the moment. His message is much simpler: trust the preparation that brought the Volunteers here.

Tennessee Trusting Its Training

When asked about the message inside Tennessee’s linebacker room, Carter emphasized communication, preparation and maintaining the program’s standard.

“Uh just being able to go out there, drive the front, drive the defense, and be able to just have loud, clear communications and have everybody on the same page and go out there with a certain different level of mindset,” Carter said. “Just um not rising to the occasion, but falling back on the level of train of the level of your training from these last uh eight to nine months and going out there and holding up to the standard.”

That philosophy could become especially important against a Texas offense capable of challenging defenders before and after the snap.

Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Carter Breaks Down Arch Manning

The Manning name carries plenty of significance in Knoxville, but Carter is more concerned with what Arch Manning puts on film.

“Great quarterback. You know, he drives the offense. He’s a great communicator. He gets everybody lined up, gets set,” Carter said. “He’s good at um being able to place the ball where the receiver needs it and fit it in tight windows and read through his progression. So, it’s a great um test for us as a defense and for me on on that side of the ball.”

Carter is not allowing Manning’s last name to make this week’s preparation feel different.

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass the ball while defended by by UTSA Roadrunners defensive lineman Jeremiah Bailey (0) and linebacker Owen Pewee (2) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, you know, the opponent is always nameless and faceless,” Carter said. “So, you always want to go in with the mindset of, like I said, opponent nameless and faceless, having the same routine and mindset and just this game is the biggest game of the year because it’s the next game of the year. So you treat every game with the same prep and intensity is how I look at it.”

In other words, Tennessee respects Manning’s ability, but the Volunteers are not preparing to defend a famous name. They are preparing to defend a quarterback.

Ignoring Texas’ Eye Candy

Steve Sarkisian’s offenses are known for using motion, shifts and different formations to test a defense’s discipline. For Carter, the answer begins with keeping his eyes in the correct place.

“Yeah, it’s it’s big obviously having eyes on keys and just understanding what’s the final picture and what you’re getting,” Carter said.

Carter knows Texas will attempt to create confusion, but Tennessee’s defense must identify what matters after all the movement settles.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian watches during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. Texas won 24-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“So, you've got to be able to have your eyes on the keys and know what you’re looking for post-snapping, being able to understand what you’re going to get in the final picture so you can be able to go out there and play fast,” Carter said.

That is the challenge. Texas wants defenders thinking. Tennessee wants Carter and the rest of its defense reacting.

with our favorite people in our favorite place#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/qC1k4nAdvb — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 20, 2026

Soaking In a Special Saturday

Carter is approaching every game with a veteran’s perspective. With his Tennessee career moving quickly, he wants to appreciate every opportunity inside Neyland Stadium.

“Especially with me being a senior and this being um you know quote unquote could be you know my last year,” Carter said. “You know, I want to be able to take everything in and not take everything not take anything for granted.”

Saturday’s matchup will bring the noise, the checkerboard and a marquee opponent to Knoxville. Carter plans to enjoy it, but only after making sure Tennessee is ready for the challenge.

“So, every time I step out on the field, you know, I take everything in, and I make sure I make the most of my opportunities while basking in the moment as well because you don’t get moments like those back.”

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