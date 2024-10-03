Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman Praises Nico Iamaleava
Tennessee football is traveling to another hostile environment for its game with Arkansas on Saturday night.
It will be only the second-ever road game start for Tennessee's redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava. He handled his first test just fine when he defeated Oklahoma 25-15 in the Sooners' first-ever SEC game. This game against the Razorbacks will be a similar kind of challenge for the young quarterback.
During the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday morning, Razorbacks' head coach Sam Pittman talked about Iamaleava and what impresses him about the young star.
“That he plays within the offense so well," Pittman said. "That he doesn’t make mistakes. He’s so talented. He can make every throw, but the thing that you see about him, just the way he carries himself and how he handles the team as a young redshirt freshman. I was really going back to the bowl, really shocked of how mature he is. So I think that’s the thing that sticks out. He’s very, very, very talented, but his leadership skills seem to be off the chart.”
Iamaleava has made a few mistakes this season, despite Pittman's claim that he never makes them. But for a redshirt freshman, Iamaleava has been remarkably consistent. He did throw two interceptions in the game against NC State but has not thrown one since that game. He also had two fumbles against Oklahoma, which is something that Arkansas will likely try to replicate on defense.
Pittman also commented on Iamaleava's ability to put pressure on a defense with both his arms and his legs.
"Anytime you have a running, athletic quarterback that can throw... those guys are very difficult to plan for," Pittman said. "If you let them out of the pocket, they’re going to hurt you. If you keep him in the pocket, he’s going to make some really good throws as well. So that dual-threat is very concerning for us this week.”
The Vols are currently favored by 13.5 points over the Razorbacks. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.
