Best Remaining NFL Fits for Former Tennessee Wide Receiver Jauan Jennings

Jauan Jennings is surprisingly on the board still after multiple players flying off the board in the first few days of the free agency pool. With Mike Evans being called to come to San Francisco, the 49ers receiver is likely to join another team. These three teams make the most sense right now.

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) scores a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla.

While many believe this could be wishful thinking, the Titans have already been linked to the talented wide receiver from the San Francisco 49ers. He is one of the many names they were interested in at the wide receiver position, and despite landing Wan'dale Robinson, Jennings is still someone who makes a ton of sense. He has a lot of traits that a guy like Robinson doesn't have, and Jennings coming in would be the top wide receiver option on the outside for Cam Ward.

The Titans have interest in the NFL talent, and he would be an immediate starter with the program. I like this fit a lot more than some may, but with the additions the Titans have made already, I'm not counting this out in the slightest.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) against the Chicago Bears during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

The Packers are fresh off losing Romeo Doubs to the New England Patriots. The Packers have a stacked wide receiver core, but adding a guy like Jennings will only make them more dangerous. This isn't the most needed addition for the Packers, but they would be hitting a home run if they made this addition.

I feel this is more unlikely to happen than the Titans' addition, but this would still be a huge move for the former 49ers wideout.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium, Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona.

While the Cardinals are the worst team on paper when it comes to these three teams, the chance of this happening seems a bit high. A pair of Jennings and Marvin Harrison Jr. would make things a lot better for whoever ends up being the signal caller for the program this coming up season. Jennings would likely be a starter immediately, as there is almost no world in which he would be a backup on this team.

The Cardinals would love to add a big body receiver who will take some pressure off the younger talent of Harrison Jr.

Jennings remains one of the better names in the country right now, as ESPN has him listed as the No. 3 player remaining.

What he brings: "At 6-foot-3, 213 pounds, Jennings is a consistent route runner who plays through contact and makes himself available to the quarterback on in-breaking targets. He caught 55 passes last season for an injury-riddled 49ers unit, scoring nine touchdowns. Jennings was even better in 2024, when he ranked 12th in ESPN's receiver scores and had 975 receiving yards," Matt Bowen said when ranking him third.