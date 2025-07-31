Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
The San Francisco 49ers are bringing some Tennessee Volunteers flavor to their receiving corps. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Vol wide receiver Marquez Callaway has signed a one-year deal with San Francisco, one of four signings announced by the team on Wednesday.
The move reunites Callaway with fellow Vol and current 49ers wideout Jauan Jennings. The two were teammates in Knoxville, forming part of Tennessee’s offensive attack during their college careers before both took their talents to the NFL.
Callaway, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints in 2020, quickly made an impression with his playmaking ability.
For the 49ers, Callaway adds depth and versatility to a receiver room headlined by Brandon Aiyuk and Jennings. His ability to contribute on offense and special teams could be valuable for a roster looking to return to the Super Bowl.
The reunion with Jennings is also notable for Vol fans. At Tennessee, the duo combined for numerous big plays, showcasing chemistry that could now benefit the 49ers. Jennings has carved out a niche role in San Francisco’s offense as a clutch third-down target and physical blocker, while Callaway’s ability to stretch the field could complement that skill set.
While roster competition will be stiff in training camp, Callaway has proven before that he can rise to the challenge. Now, with familiar chemistry alongside Jennings and a quarterback room featuring Brock Purdy and others, he’ll aim to reestablish himself as a consistent NFL contributor.
For Tennessee fans, it’s another opportunity to watch two former Vols share the field, this time in the red and gold of San Francisco.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee’s 2024 MLB Draft Success Sets the Stage for Another Big Year in 2025
- Who Will Lead the Vols? Tennessee’s Three-Man QB Battle Begins
- Former Tennessee Vol Joshua Palmer Expected to Elevate Buffalo Bills Offense
- Revisit The Moment J.B. Shabazz Became A Tennessee Vol
- 2025 MLB Draft Preview: Tennessee Vols Set for Another Big Year
- 2027 Recruiting Target Includes Tennessee Football In His Top Schools
- JB Shabazz Commits To Tennessee
- Five Star Gabby Minus Announces Final Five Schools With The Lady Vols Making The Cut
- The Full List of Tennessee Football Number Changes
- Tennessee’s Tony Vitello to Serve as Guest Analyst for 2025 MLB Draft
- Jowell Combay Announces Tennessee Vols Commitment
- WATCH: Revisit the Moment Brayden Rouse Committed to Tennessee