Betting Line For Tennessee vs. NC State Opens
The Tennessee Volunteers open as almost a touchdown favorite against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in their season opener.
The Tennessee Volunteers have an important 2024 season coming up. It will be the first season with quarterback Nico Iamaleava running the show, something many Tennessee fans have been waiting for since Iamaleava initially committed to the Vols in March 2023. Now, he's a redshirt freshman with lots of potential and an impressive supporting cast.
The Vols start their season against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in a neutral-site affair. The game is scheduled for September 7 and will be played in Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Draft Kings Sportsbook released its initial betting line for the contest, and 5.5 points favor the Vols.
North Carolina State finished 9-4 in 2023, the same record as Tennessee. They went 6-2 in ACC play and triumphed over opponents like Clemson, Miami, and North Carolina. Tennessee has the talent to line up and play the Wolfpack straight across the board, but we'll see what ultimately happens when these two sides meet in September.
