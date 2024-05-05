Josh Heupel Praises Peyton Lewis's Spring
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel updated the status of freshman running back Peyton Lewis.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has been adamant about highlighting the running back room since he accepted the opening ahead of the 2022 season. His offense receives a lot of attention for its up-tempo, explosive passing attack, but they were a top rushing team in the SEC a season ago.
The Vols signed Salem High School running back Peyton Lewis during the 2024 recruiting cycle; Lewis ranked as the No. 123 prospect in his cycle, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He joined the team during the spring, and Heupel noted that he's come a long way already.
"We haven’t seen him live and in-person either, other than the in-game evaluation that we got a chance to see, but he’s got great feet," Heupel said. "Electric with the ball in his hands. He’s got great long speed, too. He is a guy who has performed really well on the track, but I just thought from his junior year to his senior year, his understanding of blocking schemes, playing in a tight box, a lot of bodies, navigated it, used the guys in front of him extremely well."
"I like what he did in the second half of spring ball," Heupel continued. "He wasn’t in contact but was in a position to do a lot of our walk-through stuff pre-practice and then some of the stuff that we’re doing within the confines of practice, too."
