Bold Predictions Ahead of Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their first road game of the season, as they are set to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta, Georgia.

This is a game that is expected to feature plenty of big moments, which leaves the Tennessee Volunteers with plenty of opportunity to grow.

Our staff was quick to share their bold predictions, as the Tennessee Volunteers look for their second win of the season, while Georgia Tech hunts for their first following an unfortunate loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

Caleb Sisk: Ethan Davis Leads the Tight Ends in Receiving Yards, but DaSaahn Brame Finishes With the Only Touchdown in the Room

Tennessee tight end DaSaahn Brame (7) walks into Ben Hill Griffin Stadium ahead of the NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Florida on November 22, 2025, in Gainesville, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"DaSaahn Brame was one of the players who was the least active in the game on Saturday in terms of expectations. Brame is someone that I have been high on, and while I think he will finish with fewer yards than Ethan Davis in this contest, I do believe he will get on the board against Georgia Tech, while Davis's work is done in yardage rather than scoring," Sisk said.

Dale Dowden: Tennessee Puts Up 500+ Yards on the Road

Mike Matthews during the Tennessee game vs. Furman | Dale Dowden/@Dale_Dowden (Vols On SI/@VolsOnSI)

"Now that we have seen each team in a game setting and have an idea of what they want to do, I think Tennessee will see what they need on film to exploit the Tech defense. Colorado had to block a kick to secure their win, but Tech is fortunate that the game was that close, as a few plays weren't able to connect in the passing game that would have blown that game open in the first half," Dowden said.

Josh Greer: DeSean Bishop Finishes the Game With 125 Yards and Two Rushing Touchdowns

DeSean Bishop repping the new orange jersey. | @Vol_Football

"DeSean Bishop tops 125 rushing yards and scores 2 touchdowns, giving Tennessee a steady ground game to take some pressure off Brandon in his first true road start," Greer said.

Major Passons: Tennessee Football Will Force a Turnover and Hold Georgia Tech to Less Than 17 Points

Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) and Tennessee defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) take down Furman wide receiver Ethan Harris (3) during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Vols' defensive line dominated Furman and consistently got pressure on the quarterback. Though Georgia Tech is much better than Furman, I will not be surprised if the defense dominates once again. The Yellow Jackets left a lot to be desired on offense against Colorado, and Tennessee's defensive unit is much better than the Buffaloes' unit," Passons said.

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