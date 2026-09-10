Tennessee Football Debuts Uniform vs. Georgia Tech on Saturday

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday. This is a game that many have circled on their calendar, as the Vols travel for their first road game of the season. This will also be the first Power 4 test that the Vols will compete in, while the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets got their first taste of Power 4 play when they played against the Colorado Buffaloes last Thursday.

The Tennessee Volunteers walked away with a massive blowout victory vs. Furman, while the Buffaloes got the best of the Yellow Jackets after former Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter blocked a game-winning field goal attempt, which secured an up-and-down special teams performance by the Yellow Jackets. The Yellow Jackets missed multiple field goals, but also scored a special teams touchdown.

Tennessee Football Will Wear the Stormtroopers

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley in the new white Adidas uniform. | @Vol_Football

Tennessee will debut a new uniform for the first time since joining Adidas. After debuting the orange and white look vs. Furman, the Vols will break out their stormtrooper look vs. the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta, Georgia. This is the first time the stormtrooper look will be used in a game atmosphere, as the Vols will have a new look for the second time this season, in what is supposed to be a season filled with newness.

The Vols' white uniform pops with orange numbers, an orange logo on the color, an orange Adidas logo, and the Vols will also have an orange logo of the First Horizon Bank after announcing a deal that will last 10 years, as the logo will be on each uniform.

The complete look is below.

This decision was in question, as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets do have a tendency to wear white uniforms at home, similar to the way that the LSU Tigers do. In fact, they played their game against the Colorado Buffaloes at home and wore white uniforms.

It appears that the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will wear their more dominant colors, and what many would consider to be a more natural home stadium look against Tennessee.

Kickoff for this event is slated for 7:00 PM EDT, and is going to be a great test for the Tennessee Volunteers, as they are just weeks away from their first SEC test of the 2026 season, which will be a home game against the Texas Longhorns, following this road test vs. Georgia Tech, and a home game against the Kennesaw State Owls.

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