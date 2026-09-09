Everything Anthony Poindexter Said Ahead of Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech

The Tennessee Volunteers have a massive game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets ahead of them. Ahead of this game, multiple coaches spoke to the media, including Anthony Poindexter.

Poindexter had this to say ahead of the contest.

Anthony Poindexter on What He Saw From the Secondary vs. Furman

Tennessee safety TJ Metcalf (1) catches the ball at a Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tenn., on Aug. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think the first game showed they understood the defense, they could execute the defense. The game environment wasn’t too big, they didn’t start doing their own thing. You know, obviously we didn’t get tested a ton with deep passes and stuff like that, so this week will be a good test. They’ll push the ball down the field and they got some really good skilled players on the outside, so it’ll be a good test to see,” Poindexter said.

Anthony Poindexter on the Team's Communication

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) runs at a Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tenn., on Aug. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“It was a lot better. You know, the stadium’s loud, so we had to use a lot of hand signals. We had to get each other’s eyes to make sure we was all on the same page, but communication, we really didn’t have too many communication busts. Guys knew what to do. They were in the right spots, played the coverage the way it was drawn up, and so we did do that well and we’re happy about that,” Poindexter said.

Anthony Poindexter on the Young Players Playing in the Second Half

Oakland's Joel Wyatt, who signed with the University of Tennessee during a football signing ceremony at Oakland on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“You’re just seeing how much they’re paying attention in the meetings. You know, a lot of times they don’t get the reps, but they’re in the meetings. They get in the game plan. Do they understand the game plan? Can they go out and execute the game plan? Will they play hard? Will they play tough? So you’re just looking at all that kind of stuff, and they deserve the right to play, and get into that situation. So, if they go out there and show you that you can handle it, they’ll get more," Poindexter said.

Anthony Poindexter on If He Liked What He Saw From the Young Players

Tennessee defensive back Dylan Lewis (24) during Vols' football's first day of fall camp in Knoxville on July 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I mean, it’s small sample size, but, yeah, I liked it. Knew what to do, and in the right spots, and, like I said, just got to keep working, and you got to keep bringing this depth along. It’s a long season," Poindexter said.

Anthony Poindexter on Tevis Metcalf

Tennessee defensive back Tevis Metcalf (20) celebrates after a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Well, Tevis just, you know, he’s a hard worker like his brother. He comes out and competes every dayin practice. He’s gotten a ton better since he first got here playing the nickel position for us. I think he played corner at Michigan, so you can see his game just coming on each week. So, I was happy for him and how he played, and hopefully he can keep growing it,” Poindexter said.

Anthony Poindexter on Georgia Tech's Offense

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) during the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Well, obviously they got a quarterback, really good arm, and good accuracy. They got skill players that we did not see a week ago. They got two or three receivers that can go. They got a nice room of tight ends, multiple formations, multiple shifts in motion. So they’re going to make you think before the ball snaps. You got to be in the right calls. They’re going to make you communicate. So they got their challenge,” Poindexter said

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.