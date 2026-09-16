Positional Grade Report: Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech

The Tennessee Volunteers defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, as they were victorious by a score of 45-24.

While some of the positions performed well, others didn't. Here is how I graded each of the position groups when it comes to their performance vs. the Yellow Jackets.

Tennessee Volunteers Grade Report vs. Georgia Tech

Quarterback: B+

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers have been led by Faizon Brandon. Brandon finished the game with less than 150 passing yards and 22 rushing yards. However, he didn't have to do much in this game, as the offense was supported by a talented rushing attack. I would still give him a B+, because he didn't miss many passes, and he was smart in his risk-taking, along with the passes he was throwing.

Running Backs: A+

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) celebrates after a touchdown run against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don't often like to give out A+ grades, but this one seems pretty fair. The Vols' running back has done a great job when it comes to rushing the ball, as the three running backs who actually rushed the ball finished with a combined 277 rushing yards. They also finished with three rushing touchdowns. This means that if these touchdowns were taken away, along with the PATs, the game would have been tied. An excellent performance by this group.

Wide Receivers: C

Tennessee wide receiver Travis Smith Jr. (1) during Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There wasn't much room for this group to receive a much higher grade. When it comes to the wide receiver group, the biggest star of the group was Radarious Jackson, who is next up. He finished with 60 yards. In total, there were only seven receptions, one of which was a touchdown among the receivers. Aside from that, there weren't many big moments in this game, to be honest.

Tight Ends: B

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Ethan Davis (0) scores a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The tight ends have been great when it comes to the blocking side of the things. When it comes to tight end, Ethan Davis was the star of teh show, as he had the first touchdown of the game for the Vols. As for DaSaahn Brame, his lead blocking was excellent. I believe that this group did better than the wide receiver group, for sure.

Offensive Line: C

Tennessee offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov (74) during Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers only gave up one sack, which is something that will bend and break at times; however, the Vols have been giving up a ton of tackles for loss. In fact, they gave up a total of five in this game, while also getting a bunch of flags on the day. Not a great performance by this offensive line in that regard, but they did help with the running backs.

Defensive Line/EDGE: B+

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Mariyon Dye (9) reacts after a sack against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A great sack night for the Vols, as they finished with three sacks on the day. In fact, the Vols finished the game with 3.5 tackles for loss as well. They were able to neutralize things at times, but there was room for a better performance. However, this is still a solid night for the defensive line.

Linebackers: A-

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) high fives Tennessee wide receiver Deon Hardin (88) before a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not only did this group have plenty of tackles for loss, or moments in which they met the running back in the hole, but they also finished with a sack as well. I am also going to talk about how big of a play that Jeremiah Telander made, as he finished the game with an interception in the biggest moments of the event. This is something that fans should be proud of to say the least.

Defensive Backs: B+

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Derek Jones would only give his group a C+ at cornerback, I would give the overall defensive backs group an A. Some may believe this is a bit too generous, but with the unbelievable performance by Dejuan Lane, who finished the game with an interception, he should have had another one or two that were dropped. Tevis Metcalf also had an interception, but it wasn't something that stood due to a penalty. The flags held this group back. Especially towards the end. I would give this a B+.

Special Teams: F

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Elgin Sessions (28) returns a blocked punt for a touchdown past Tennessee Volunteers punter Jackson Ross (98) in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special teams wasn't great, as they muffed a fumble and they finished the game with a blocked punt, which later turned to six points for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, when they scored on it. This is the worst special teams performance that the Vols have had this season, to say the least.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.