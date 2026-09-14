Everything Tennessee Receiver Radarious Jackson Said Ahead of Game vs. Kennesaw State

The Tennessee Volunteers have started the season 2-0 after wins against Furman and Georgia Tech. The Vols have shown they have the tools to be a good team this season.

One of those players who has helped provide depth is Sophomore WR Radarious Jackson. Jackson has 6 catches for 102 yards this season. WR depth is something the Vols boast, and Jackson is a part of that.

Here is everything that the talented outside receiver had to say when speaking to the Tennessee Volunteers' media following the first two wins, and what they hope to be the third victory of the season.

On Coach Heupel Saying the Georgia Tech Game Was His Most Consistent Football

“Um, I would say I did. I mean, it was my best game I had, but I say um just uh taking the little details in offseason, you know, cleaning them up to like where I'm adding the most value I can to the team.”

On the Confidence He Gets When Faizon Brandon Throws the Ball to Him Early in the Game

“Really great. I mean, I you know, you love to have a quarterback trust. I mean, so just running uh running the routes the best way I can to get open as quick as possible.”

On the Maturity of Faizon Brandon in Big Moments

“Like it goes again, you know, gaining his trust. I mean, got to just run the routes great and you know, get open.”

On How to Add Value to the Team and What That Means

“Yes, sir. You got to be a team player. You got to you can't just um when you just be great when you get the ball. You got to um be great for your teammates.”

On the Dominance of Faizon Brandon Following Being Names as the SEC Freshman of the Week Again

“I mean, it's just showing his growth. He's improving day by day. You know, he's a freshman. Just took a road ran with a lot of adversity, man. just shows”

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