Javin Gordon's Injury Status vs. Texas Football

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their game against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, which is the first game that the Vols will play in SEC play. This is also the first game that the Texas Longhorns will play in SEC play, which is something that adds to the game between the two orange-based teams.

This is a game that has plenty of talented players already on the injury report. Both teams have experienced the injury bug this season and will continue to do so in the build-up to this contest. The Tennessee Volunteers had a plethora of different players on their injury report, including a player that many would classify as "crucial." for the Vols' offense.

That player is Javin Gordon. Gordon played in the first two games for the Tennessee Volunteers and has received plenty of snaps at both Neyland Stadium and Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Javin Gordon "Questionable" for Game vs. Texas

Tennessee running back Javin Gordon (6) spins out of tackle attempts by Furman safety Joshua Tarver (6) and Furman safety Aaron Davis (14) during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gordon was inactive in the Tennessee Volunteers' game against the Kennesaw State Owls, and has since found himself back on the injury report in the build-up to the Tennessee vs. Texas game. Gordon isn't yet listed as out, but has been listed as questionable. For those who don't know, this just means that it is still a toss-up to see if he will actually find himself on the field or not on Saturday.

He is someone who Tennessee could definitely use on Saturday, as he is one of the players that has been used in big situations. He is in competition to be the No. 2 running back, although even if Daune Morris wins the job, Gordon will still see a healthy dose of reps.

This will be an interesting one to monitor, though, as last week DeSean Bishop was limited, while Justin Baker and Javin Gordon were inactive. That meant that the only two running backs to even get reps were Hunter Barnes and Morris. Barnes isn't someone who typically receives reps, as he is someone who has spent five years with the Vols but has yet to be a big contributor; however, he played great for Tennessee, which leads many to believe he could find himself climbing in the depth chart, or at least with the reps that he gains.

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