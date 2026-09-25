Tennessee Quarterback Commit Kaden Craft Recaps His Vols Game Day Visit

The Tennessee Volunteers had the chance to host plenty of solid recruits for their night game against the Kennesaw State Owls.

One of the players that the Vols hosted was 2028 quarterback commit Kaden Craft. Craft is a gunslinger from the state of North Carolina; he attends Lake Norman High School and is currently ranked as high as the No. 34 player in the class of 2028, meaning he is nearly a five-star on Rivals.

Following the Vols' win over the Kennesaw State Owls, the talented player would speak with the Vols On SI to detail how his visit went.

Kaden Craft Recaps His Tennessee Volunteers Football Visit

Kaden Craft | Kaden Craft

"My visit went great! It was fun getting back to campus and seeing the staff again. The energy was great, and I’m even more excited for this week against Texas," Craft said.

As he mentioned, he is excited for the Texas game, but is he set to visit the Vols for this contest?

"I will be at almost every home game," Craft said.

it has been confirmed that he will be there for the game between the Vols and the Longhorns.

He also went into detail about which coaches he had the chance to speak with the most. The two that he spoke with the most was offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Joey Halzle, along with head football coach Josh Heupel.

"I talked a lot with Coach Halzle and Coach Heupel. They were very excited to have me back on campus, especially now that I’m committed. It was great catching up with them," Craft said.

Craft didn't only catch up with the coaches, but he had the chance to catch up with the current Tennessee commits in attendance. This is something that he was asked about. Here is what he had to say.

"I got to catch up with all of the commits, and it was great talking to them about how their season is going and why they chose Tennessee as well. Tennessee is definitely bringing in the right type of guys," Craft said.

Lastly, the Vols quarterback commit would detail something that many may have not known;. That being that he has already had a connection built with arguably the top offensive weapon target for Tennessee, Braylon Clark, who is also from North Carolina.

"I’ve known Braylon Clark since youth ball, and I grew up playing with him. So he and I have a good relationship, and I can’t wait to catch up with him," Craft said.

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