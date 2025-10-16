Braylon Staley's injury Status vs Alabama Football
The Tennessee Volunteers have won five games this season, with many thanks needing to be given out to the wide receiver core for doing their job very well, despite the fact that they lost many of the top players that they had last season, as this core is completely new and full of new starters. They have been able to show their talented traits throughout the season thus far, as many of the players have been among the top players in the SEC at the position, as they have three players inside the top 10 when it comes to receiving yards, including the player that we are discussing today about his injury report.
That player was Braylon Staley, who went down with an injury that sidelined him for the rest of the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, which happened late in the second half. Luckily for the Vols, Staley was left off of the initial injury report, which was released on Wednesday due to SEC mandatory rules, and the Tennessee Volunteers will be with Staley will likely return to his starting spot at slot this game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Tennessee Volunteer star has the chance to talk about his improvement and more earlier this month. Here is what he had to say.
Staley on Playing With a Chip on His Shoulder
“I mean, you going to hear a lot of that, but I feel like you just come in with a good mindset of, like, ready to come in and play, ready to compete and win a game. None of that really means anything to us. So, I think just coming in with a good mindset, you'll be fine.”
Staley on How he Comfortable he is at Reading Defenses
“Too comfortable now. I think coming in, I didn't really know too much about defense. Honestly, I just run the route. I think just getting back in the building, being able to watch film with my coach, and him teaching me just what defenses do. I think that helped me a lot, being able to identify.”
Staley on If His Improvement is Natural or From Studying Film
“I think it could be both, honestly. I've always, you know, been a big football guy. I think being able to study film a lot with coaches as well, coming back with teammates, being able to just go to film, I think that helps a lot too.”