Everything From Tennessee WR Braylon Staley In His Monday Media Availability
On how rewarding it has been to seize his opportunity…
“Man, it's been a blessing. Been working hard all off-season. I grinded for this, I prayed for this moment, and it's here.”
On the passing game and if the team plays with a chip on its shoulder…
“I mean, you go hear a lot of that, but I feel like you just come in with a good mindset of, like, ready to come in and play, ready to compete and win a game. None of that really means anything to us. So, I think just coming in with a good mindset, you'll be fine.”
On his third down catch and trucking dudes…
“A lot of people saw the game I had, but I mean, I think just staying in the game, you know, when you're named called, you gotta go be able to make a play. I think that's what I did.”
On how he pushes through plays that haven’t gone his way….
“I've just been a good teammate. My teammates, Mike and Chris, were having a good game. I feel like just standing ahead, just standing in my head, not letting me get out on myself. I felt like just having a good game.
On what his dad said about the outcome…
“I saw him during the game, actually. He was telling me to calm down or whatever. You know? The brain was going wild out there. First road game started, so it's all good.”
On how big communication is for the guys…
“I mean, it's huge every week. Just coming in, being able to identify structures and whatnot. I think this week is gonna be the same as any other week, just being able to go out and compete against a different defense.”
On how more comfortable he is in reading defenses…
“Too comfortable now. I think coming in, I didn't really know too much about defense. Honestly, I just run the route. I think just getting back in the building, being able to watch film with my coach, and him teaching me just what defenses do. I think that helped me a lot, being able to identify.”
On what he remembers watching the Arkansas game last year…
“I think just the defense that came out in, I think it was like a two star or whatever, they came in. I feel like we'll be able to get our tags going. We'll be just fine, try to get them out of it and play the game we play.”
On how focused he has been on his own strength and fighting through his physicality this season…
“Having to play in the slot, you gotta go against linebackers as well, too. So I feel like just hitting that weight room hard, you know, it's been big for me.”
On how he is a smart player on the field. More natural or studying film…
“I think it could be both, honestly. I've always, you know, been a big football guy. I think being able to study film a lot with coaches as well, coming back with teammates, being able to just go to film, I think that helps a lot too.”
On how exciting the wide receiving core is when one makes a play…
“Feel too good, man. I feel like watching film with Coach Pope, he always points out like, man, we score, but that's what I like about the play. Another play is us coming in and celebrating with each other.”
On how important it is to have a good second half of the season…
“Man, it's big. Seeing now, we're doing our thing. Like you said, people doubted us. We listened to it, but we didn't let it affect us. I think now we gotta take a bigger step and just being able to just finish strong, honestly.
On how exciting the slot WR position is…
“Man, very unique. They find different ways to get the ball to the slot receiver, different routes, crazy routes. I had to learn a lot when I got here, and I think this offense is just amazing. I love it.”
