Tennessee vs Alabama Football Injury Report
The Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set for their biggest game of the season for both teams. This game is important for each of the teams for different reasons.
Here are the reasons for each team.
Tennessee Volunteers
The Tennessee Vols need this win for many different reasons. The Vols have yet to win in the state of Alabama against the Crimson Tide since the year 2003. The Vols are the leader in this series over the last three years, and this is something that took them a very long time to say. The Vols are extremely young and will need some wiggle room if they want to make the playoffs. They have one loss at this time, and that was to the Georgia Bulldogs. The Vols lost this contest, but they played their tails off. Unfortunately, even close losses count, and the Vols will need to step up in this one, as they are hitting the toughest stretch of their season. The Vols have the Vanderbilt Commodores, Florida Gators, Kentucky Wildcats, the Oklahoma Sooners, and the Alabama Crimson Tide as their remaining SEC games. Realistically, the Vols can only lose one of these games if they want to play in the playoffs again.
Alabama Crimson Tide
The Alabama Crimson Tide are entering this game with a lot to continue to improve. They are in the middle of their toughest stretch, with the Vols being their second-toughest game on the stretch. They have been on the losing half of two of the last three games, which is unlike the Crimson Tide. Led by Ty Simpson, the Crimson Tide have become dominant with a lot to like, as the Crimson Tide is set to be one of the better teams to end the season. They have one loss in this season, as they lost to the Florida State Seminoles, but they need to continue this dominance if they want to win.
The Vols and the Crimson Tide both have some injuries in this one that they will have to move past, while some remain unsure if they will play.
Here is the initial injury report for Tennessee vs Alabama.
Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report
• Jermod McCoy (OUT)
• Rickey Gibson (OUT)
• Travis Smith (OUT)
• Radarious Jackson (OUT)
• Ethan Davis (Questionable)
• DeSean Bishop (Probable)
Alabama Crimson Tide Injury Report
• Qua Russaw (OUT)
• Cayden Jones (OUT)
• Jah-Marien Latham (OUT)
• Derek Meadows (OUT)
• Jeremiah Beaman (OUT)
• Jam Miller (Questionable)
• Jaylen Mbakwe (Questionable)
This game is set for 7:30 PM EDT, which is one of the later kicks for the Vols this season.