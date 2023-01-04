How Bru McCoy Found His Stride With Tennessee

Head coach Josh Heupel dipped into the transfer portal to find several talented players to fill out his roster. Wide receiver Bru McCoy was one of them, who left USC after an off-field incident.

McCoy immediately found a home in Knoxville, logging 52 catches for 667 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt opted out of the Orange Bowl, thrusting McCoy into the spotlight.

He caught four passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. He continued a reliable season where he flashed the tools that made recruiting analysts drool over his potential in high school.

Tennessee lists him at 6-3 and 220 lbs. and used him on boundary screens this season. McCoy has twitch and explosion that are unparalleled at his size. While everyone knew the body of work in high school, but he needed an opportunity to step into an impact role.

He started his career with USC, logging 21 catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns in the 2020 season. The off-field issue kept him away from the field in 2021, meaning he needed to make a move.

Heupel's system is extremely friendly for receivers with McCoy's physical profile. They utilize the middle of the field, and the surrounding talent let him utilize the entire field from sideline to sideline.

McCoy's emergence should be a tale for other transfer portal wideouts. Heupel has one of the best offensive systems in college football, and McCoy is living proof of that.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VolunteerCountry.