National Analyst Says Byron Young Is "Flying Under The Radar"

NFL mock draft season brings us new darlings, sleepers, and gives fans excitement. However, these mock drafts are just that: predictions on an unpredictable business.

Many players often slip through the cracks during this time of year and end up going much higher when draft night comes. NFL franchises are the ones in the room interviewing and evaluating these prospects; it takes one team to fall in love with a prospect.

Former Tennessee edge rusher Byron Young has been relatively absent from mock drafts. Young was an all-conference player on Rocky Top, totaling 80 tackles, 21.5 TFLs, and 10.5 sacks.

SEC coaches voted him as a first-team all-SEC player during his final year with the Volunteers, reflecting the respect football minds have for him. PFF's Trevor Sikkema released his top five most "under-the-radar" prospects, and Young made the list.

His counterparts included Auburn running back Tank Bigsby, Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington, and Texas defensive lineman Moro Ojomo. Young will attend the Reese's Senior Bowl and is expected to test and play well, meaning an NFL team may fall in love during the week.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.