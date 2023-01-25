Skip to main content

National Analyst Says Byron Young Is "Flying Under The Radar"

Tennessee edge rusher Byron Young is one of the most talented defenders in the class, but the former Volunteer isn't getting much mock draft love.

NFL mock draft season brings us new darlings, sleepers, and gives fans excitement. However, these mock drafts are just that: predictions on an unpredictable business.

Many players often slip through the cracks during this time of year and end up going much higher when draft night comes. NFL franchises are the ones in the room interviewing and evaluating these prospects; it takes one team to fall in love with a prospect.

Former Tennessee edge rusher Byron Young has been relatively absent from mock drafts. Young was an all-conference player on Rocky Top, totaling 80 tackles, 21.5 TFLs, and 10.5 sacks.

SEC coaches voted him as a first-team all-SEC player during his final year with the Volunteers, reflecting the respect football minds have for him. PFF's Trevor Sikkema released his top five most "under-the-radar" prospects, and Young made the list.

His counterparts included Auburn running back Tank Bigsby, Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington, and Texas defensive lineman Moro Ojomo. Young will attend the Reese's Senior Bowl and is expected to test and play well, meaning an NFL team may fall in love during the week.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

Kamron Mikell
Recruiting

Kamron Mikell Narrows Recruitment

By Evan Crowell
Rick Barnes
Men's Basketball

Rick Barnes Inducted Into North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame

By Evan Crowell
Josh Heupel
Football

Athletic Department Reacts To Josh Heupel's New Deal

By Evan Crowell
Josh Heupel
Football

Josh Heupel, Tennessee Agree On Raise

By Evan Crowell
Williams Nwaneri
Recruiting

Williams Nwaneri's Unorthodox Dominance

By Evan Crowell
Joe Milton
Football

Preseason Hype Quickly Creating Expectations For Joe Milton

By Evan Crowell
Josh Heupel
Recruiting

Josh Heupel Continues High School Tour

By Evan Crowell
Rick Barnes
Men's Basketball

How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Georgia

By Evan Crowell