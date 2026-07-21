What Josh Heupel Said About Tennessee Football vs. Texas

The Tennessee Volunteers have a massive season coming up, as they will look to bounce back after having a rough season last year. The Vols will be playing against multiple teams with a different-looking SEC schedule this season. One of the games that they have on their schedule is a contest against the Texas Longhorns, who are a team the Vols haven't played in quite some time.

This game is also one that many will want to watch due to other reasons. One of the main reasons fans will be interested in this game is due to the fact that the Longhorns have a Manning at quarterback, as Peyton Manning's nephew, Arch Manning, is set to be the gunslinger for the Longhorns yet again. Manning vs. Tennessee is one the Vols are ready for, which is something that Josh Heupel recently talked about at SEC Media Day.

Here is what Heupel had to say.

Josh Heupel Comments on Tennessee vs. Texas

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You know, the first game of the conference season is important. You want to get off on the right foot, ton of respect for the University of Texas. And, you know, it's a unique game. Peyton, having played here, Arch, you know, currently playing there. So there's a lot of things, I think our fan base is really excited about playing an opponent we haven't played in a long time. And, you know, that's part of, you know, the expansion of the SEC footprint, having an opportunity to play these types of games," Josh Heupel stated when talking about the Vols game against Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns this season.

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on X

• Follow Caleb Sisk on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on X (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Instagram

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Instagram (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Facebook

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Facebook (Click HERE)

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

• You can join our newsletter (HERE)