Checker Neyland Section and Color Details for Tennessee vs. Texas

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their fourth game of the season now, as they have completed the first quarter of the regular season after defeating the Kennesaw State Owls on Saturday night. This was a game that the Vols won by a score of 42-9, and Tennessee was on point for most of the night, even though it wasn't the most spectacular performance that they could have had.

As for the Vols, they are now 3-0 following their win over the Owls and, of course, their wins over Georgia Tech and Furman earlier in the season. Now they will take on the Texas Longhorns in a game that many have viewed as one of the better contests of the entire season for the Vols, which is what has helped them gain some major traction and attention ahead of kickoff.

As many fans know and love, the Vols pick a minimum of one game a year to "Checker Neyland." For those who don't know, each section of Neyland will have a specific color that fans should wear to help paint a picture of a checkerboarded stadium, which is something that helps build an already elite atmosphere.

Checker Neyland vs. Texas

While many fans love the thought of Checker Neyland, some tend to fail to see which color they should wear, as some fans tend to not find the correct website to determine their section. While I could sit here and name each section of Neyland, it would be much simpler for each fan to click the link below so they can learn what color they need to wear based on their section, row, and seat.

This is a simple process and takes very little time, as long as you know the seats that you have for Tennessee vs. Texas, which is slated to kick off at Noon EDT on Saturday inside Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Find Your Color Here

Find your Checker Neyland color ahead of Tennessee vs. Texas here.

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