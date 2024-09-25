Colin Cowherd Predicts Tennessee Will Win National Championship
Tennessee is making waves in college football with its strong start to the year.
The Vols are 4-0 and are ranked No. 5 in the latest AP Poll thanks to an explosive offense and the number-one ranked total defense in the country through four games. The Vols just defeated Oklahoma 25-15 on the road, the first double-digit loss for the Sooners at home since 2016.
All of the success is starting to draw some attention from the national media. Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd made a surprising prediction on The Herd With Colin Cowherd. He predicted that Tennessee would win the national championship.
"Those two teams (Alabama and Georgia) aren't the best two teams in the SEC," Cowherd said. "I'm gonna call it right now. Tennessee is gonna win the national championship. Tennessee's got the best defense in college football. Excellent head coach. Explosive offensively. I think Tennessee is the best team I've seen. Tell me I'm wrong."
Cowherd's guest, Joel Klatt, did not agree with Cowherd's statement about Tennessee. However, Klatt did say Tennessee is "national championship caliber." He cited quarterback Nico Iamaleava's inexperience as a potential obstacle that could hold the Vols back from winning it all. He did praise Tennessee's defensive line and Iamaleava's talent but said that Cowherd's prediction is a "bridge too far."
Klatt also mentioned that the loser of the Georgia and Alabama game will have a tough time getting to the SEC title game. He cited Missouri's soft schedule, as well as Texas and Tennessee's level of play, as reasons why the loser of this important matchup between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will be "behind the 8-ball."
