Alabama vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
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The Michigan Wolverines lost in an upset to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Tournament final, but bounced back from that in a hurry, easily disposing of Howard and Saint Louis in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
Now, they host the 4-seed, Alabama Crimson Tide, who are fresh off a Round of 32 where they shot Texas Tech out of the arena.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC vs. Big Ten showdown in the Sweet 16.
Alabama vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Alabama +9.5 (-118)
- Michigan -9.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Alabama +333
- Michigan -450
Total
- OVER 174.5 (-110)
- UNDER 174.5 (-110)
Alabama vs. Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 27
- Game Time: 7:35 pm ET
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): TrueTV/TBS
- Alabama Record: 25-9
- Michigan Record: 33-3
Alabama vs. Michigan Betting Trends
- Alabama is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games
- The OVER is 8-4 in Alabama's last 12 games vs. Big Ten opponents
- Michigan is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games
- Michigan is 8-1 straight up in its last nine games as the favorite
Alabama vs. Michigan Best Prop Bet
- Yaxel Lendeborg OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-115)
One of the weaknesses of Alabama is its rebounding. The Crimson Tide ranks just 136th in the country in rebounding percentage, grabbing just 50.8% of available boards. That could lead to a big game on the glass for the likes of Yaxel Lendeborg. He's averaging 6.9 rounds per game. Let's see if he can go over his set total of 7.5 rebounds on Friday night.
Alabama vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
The Alabama Crimson Tide had some questionable losses down the final stretch of the regular season, but they proved against Texas Tech in the Round of 32 that when their shooting is on, they're a tough team for opponents to face.
The biggest thing to look at when handicapping a game involving Alabama is how its opponent does in defending the 3-point shot. The Crimson Tide have the highest 3-point shot rate in the country, with 53.9% of their shots coming from beyond the arc. Michigan currently ranks 30th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, allowing its opponents to shoot 30.8% from beyond the arc.
Alabama's volatile shooting makes them tough to figure out when it comes to the spread, but it also opens the door for the backdoor cover if they're down late and cash a few threes in the final minutes. I'll take the points with the Crimson Tide and hope they can find some level of success from the perimeter.
Pick: Alabama +9.5 (-118) via BetMGM
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets