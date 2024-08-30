College Football Analyst Picks Playoff Field, Tennessee Volunteers Included
ESPN college football analyst Chris Low selected his college football playoff field and the Tennessee Volunteers made the cut.
Final predictions are being locked as week one is officially underway with Thursday night games taking place yesterday. ESPN logged in one of their final preseason predictions as their group of college football writers placed their final college football playoff field predictions, and one of them had the Tennessee Volunteers making the cut.
Chris Low had the Volunteers amongst his 12-team playoff field. He was the only one in the group to do so, but he thinks it will be a heavy SEC playoff. Low had five SEC teams making the playoff with the others being Georgia, Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss. Five out of 12 teams would be pretty miraculous for the first-ever expanded playoff, but the conference, as always, is loaded down with talent, so maybe there is a world where it happens.
This would be the first time in program history that the Volunteers made the college football playoff. The program came close in 2022 after getting off to a hot start and being pinned as the No. 1 team in the country at one point, but the season ended in disappointment after losses to Georgia and South Carolina.
Many analysts are high on Tennessee this season due to former five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava being the full-time starter now. He got his first start against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl last season and looked to be everything he was advertised as coming out of high school. Elite quarterback play is one of the many requirements to be a national title contender in college football nowadays and it looks like Tennessee might have that.
The Volunteers will kick off their 2024 college football campaign on Saturday in Neyland Stadium against Chattanooga.
